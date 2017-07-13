Fort Smith Police Searching For Woman Accused Of Passing Counterfeit Bills

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are searching for a woman who is accused of passing counterfeit bills in several Fort Smith businesses last month.

Fort Smith police received several reports from local businesses about receiving counterfeit $20 bills. Officers said all of the bills had matching serial numbers.

The woman who passed the bills was caught on surveillance footage. She was last seen driving a red hatchback passenger car of an unknown make or model.

Anyone with information about the woman should contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100 or call 78-CRIME.