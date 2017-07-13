× Garrett’s Blog: Break From Heat With Scattered Rain

So far this Summer, we’ve yet to see 100º temperatures and looking forward it doesn’t appear we’ll have any 100º highs in the next week or so.

The last time we hit 100º in Fayetteville was August 7th of 2012. We did hit 100º in Fort Smith last year on August 12th.

This high pressure ridge will slide west on Friday and Saturday with a temporary relief from the heat.

5PM Friday: Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop across NW Arkansas.

7PM FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms will likely spread south with the cold front and could continue to fester into the overnight into Saturday.

Widespread severe weather is not expected but a few storms could have winds gusting to over 50mph with the stronger storms.

-Garrett