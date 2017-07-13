Healthwatch: Mental Health Days At Work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - The question of whether mental health days should be allowed at work is back in the spotlight again this morning.

This comes after a woman’s emails to her boss went viral when she asked for time off to take care of her mental health. Some therapists say yes, while others believe it’s a cop out for a day off.

John Skelly, a therapist at Fresh Roots Family Counseling, says mental health affects your physical health, which could lead to even bigger issues in the long run.

“In the work place, we have to be able to say, that’s enough. I have to take care of myself too, which is maybe becoming a little more evident to employers these days then it has been in the past.”

Last year, a study was done by Psychology Today and found one in three people are chronically stressed out on the job.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System