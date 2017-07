× Police Investigating After Man’s Body Found In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in south Fayetteville on Thursday (July 13).

The body was found along the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Futrall Drive, near the Econo Lodge, police said.

Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious. Officers said the individual was likely homeless.

The death is still under investigation.