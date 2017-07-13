× Siloam Springs Man Arrested After Pipe Bomb Found In Home

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Siloam Springs man after deputies found a pipe bomb and drugs inside his home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Curtis Harris, 28, was arrested Tuesday (July 11) in connection with criminal possession of explosives, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Harris was being held Thursday (July 13) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Deputies went to Harris’ home on Phelps Road about 11 a.m. Tuesday to follow up on a recently pawned firearm that Harris had reported stolen. Harris invited the deputies into his home and showed them the pipe bomb, which Harris described as a “firework his buddy” gave him, according to the affidavit.

Harris told the deputies he wanted the bomb disposed of, so they called the Bentonville Bomb Squad, which rendered the device safe. Harris declined to name who gave him the pipe bomb, saying he didn’t want to get them in trouble.

While inside Harris’ home, the deputies discovered several syringes, a glass piece and a baggie of meth, according to the affidavit. A woman inside Harris’ home also dropped a syringe directly in front of a deputy while he was examining the pipe bomb.

Deputies are investigating how Harris obtained the pipe bomb, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

Jenkins said Tuesday’s arrest isn’t linked to an incident in Springdale where police found a pipe bomb outside city hall on March 9.

That federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the incident.