ROGERS (KFSM) — A teenage boy was hit by a church bus while riding his bicycle in Rogers on Thursday afternoon (July 13).

The accident happened near the 3000 block of New Hope Road around 3:25 p.m.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said the 15-year-old teen is in critical condition at a local hospital.

