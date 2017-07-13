× Three Men Arrested In Connection To Assault And Burglary In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Three men have been arrested in connection to an investigation into a burglary and assault in Springdale.

Springdale Lieutenant Jeff Taylor said their investigation started on July 1 when officers were called to a home at the 3700 block of Highway 264 for a reported assault.

Police arrested Mitchell Wayne Arnold, 23, Matthew Vansickle, 22 and Rodney Baker, 50, and charged each with felony burglary and battery.

Taylor said the case remains under investigation.