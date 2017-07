× Unexpected Project Announces 2017 Artists

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Unexpected Project revealed the 2017 artists who will be creating murals around Fort Smith.

The artists were announced on the page’s Facebook page on Thursday (July 13). The line-up was curated by JUSTKIDS.

The 2017 Unexpected festival will be from July 23-30 in downtown Fort Smith. This is the project’s third year.

The 2017 artists are: