Washington County Sheriff's Office Searching For Stabbing Suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a stabbing east of Fayetteville city limits, public information officer Kelly Cantrell said.

Cantrell said the sheriff’s office received a report of a stabbing at about 5:48 p.m. on Thursday (July 13) at a home on the 2000 block of Rom Orchard Road.

The victim suffered multiple, non-life threatening stab wounds.

The sheriff’s office and Fayetteville police K-9s tracked the suspect, but were suspended when they lost the scent.

The suspect is described as a white male, early to mid 20’s, with short blonde hair and 6 feet tall. He is 160 pounds, wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

If anyone has information, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.

This is a developing story.