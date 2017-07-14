× 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Oklahoma; Aftershocks Felt In NWA

STROUD, Okla. (KFSM) — A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit Stroud, Oklahoma on Friday morning, sending aftershocks rumbling throughout the region.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Stroud, Oklahoma around 8:45 a.m. on Friday. About 15 minutes later, a second 3.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the same area.

The quakes were felt throughout the area. People said they felt it from Sulpher to Tulsa in Oklahoma, KFOR reported.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock reported that the quake was even felt in Hobbs State Park near War Eagle.