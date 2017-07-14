Go
Search
Replay:
Latest Broadcast
5NEWS TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS
Menu
News
Sports
Health
Traffic
On-Air
Contests
Events
Weather
Ft. Smith
78°
Low
74°
High
94°
Fayetteville
72°
Low
68°
High
89°
Bentonville
73°
Low
71°
High
88°
See complete forecast
Boys & Girls Club, Fayetteville – Holcomb SKC Summer Camp Program
Posted 7:00 am, July 14, 2017, by
kfsmaswilson
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Segment Sponsored by:
Breeden
Adventure Arkansas
Check the latest 5NEWS adventure.
Popular
Police: Rogers Man Pummeled Infant Daughter
Van Buren Police Looking For Theft Suspects
14-Year-Old Girl Electrocuted When Cell Phone Falls Into Bathtub
Undercover Fort Smith Drug Operation Nets Six Arrests, $14,000 In Cash, Meth And Stolen Guns
Latest News
Boys & Girls Club, Fayetteville – Holcomb SKC Summer Camp Program
Fort Smith Police Address Street Gangs In Our Area
Springdale Homeowners Upset Over Don Tyson Parkway Expansion Plan
Washington County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Stabbing Suspect
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.