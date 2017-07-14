× Former Univision Arkansas Host Pleads Not Guilty To Rape Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former Univision Arkansas host pleaded not guilty Friday (July 14) to one count of rape after he was accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl, according to the Washington County prosecutor’s office.

Victor Hugo Alvarez-Real, 35, will have another hearing Sept. 26 in Judge Joanna Taylor’s courtroom. He is free on a $25,000 bond.

The child accused Alvarez-Real of molesting her multiple times in 2016, according to Washington County Circuit Court documents.

Alvarez-Real denied any wrongdoing in January when he was contacted by the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County.

Springdale police lost contact with Alvarez-Real in May when he stopped answering his cell phone. Alvarez-Real was charged May 15 with one count of rape, according to court documents.

DFW Airport police arrested Alvarez-Real on June 21 and booked him into the Dallas County Jail in Dallas, Texas. He later was extradited to Arkansas.

Pinnacle Media LLC / Univision said Alvarez-Real left the company in January.

“Pinnacle Media does not take any responsibility for personal actions of former employees,” company president Gregory Fess said in a press release. “Pinnacle Media is proud to continue serving the communities in Arkansas as it has done for almost eight years.”