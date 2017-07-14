Leukemia-Fighting Drug

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - A new era in medicine as a FDA panel recommends approval for gene therapy in the fight against leukemia.

It’s the first treatment that would genetically alter a patient’s own cells to fight leukemia. It transforms the patient into what scientists call a living drug. University of Pennsylvania researchers developed the individualized treatment in which cells would be removed and shipped to a drug company, processed, and then sent back. Analysts predict individual costs could reach $300,000, but the treatment has been successful in scores of patients.

