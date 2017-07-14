Longtime Rider Learns Life Lessons From Her Horse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- It's a big day for riders in the summer classic horse show hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Hunter-Jumper Association. One longtime rider said they learn life lessons both on and off the course.

With every jump and every leap, Katrina Baxter and her horse Black Magic Woman make real life obstacles outside of the competition course seem easier to navigate. "It's just altogether made me stronger and made me independent and all around a much better person," Baxter said.

After 18 years of riding, she said learning to communicate with her new partner was the hardest part. "You have to learn to communicate with somebody who can't talk to you," she said.

When it comes to horses, Baxter said it's less about what you say and more about how you feel.

"I've learned a lot about body language and how to read people and how to read animals and just a lot about society because I'm really good at reading body language," she said.

For Katrina, there's no better feeling in the world after a tough week than riding with Black Magic Woman.

"Horses can always, they'll always carry you where you can't go, they'll always be able to take you places you never thought you could go," she said.