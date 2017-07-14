× Pope County Sheriff’s Office Warns About Tri-County Water Scam

POPE COUNTY (KFMS) — The Pope County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new scam making the rounds in the area.

According to a department post, people have reportedly received phone calls from a person who claims to be with Tri-County Water. The person says that the resident’s water will be shut off if they don’t make a payment immediately over the phone.

However, the actual Tri-County Water department does not accept payments over the phone for shut-off service. A representative told the sheriff’s office that they will only notify people through email.