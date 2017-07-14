Popular Bridal Retailer Closes, Leaving Brides Without Dresses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Thousands of brides-to-be around the country are without a wedding dress after the popular designer, Alfred Angelo closes more than 60 stores without notice.

Reports say the company declared bankruptcy this week and contacted many customers saying they had until Friday (July 14) evening to pick up their dresses.

Other brides were left without information and said their store didn't answer the phone and the doors were locked.

The shut down is affecting some shops in our area. Bridal Elegance is one of the only stores in the area that carries the designer. Vernielle Street, owner, said she's been selling Alfred Angelo dresses for nearly two decades.

"Shock," Street said. "Shock because they are such a good brand and half of my customers that come say, 'oh, I like Alfred Angelo. I want Alfred Angelo.' So, I'm surprised."

Luckily, the store has not seen any negative effects from closing.

"Right now, I don't have any orders out," Street said. "But, I have two suppliers that I can get dresses from. It's gonna be okay because I have quality dresses from other companies."

Although you may not be able to buy the Alfred Angelo dresses in the designer store on online, the owner here said she has plenty of the dresses in stock and plans to lower the prices.

"I'm probably going to put them on 30 to 40 percent discount just to help, depending on the dress and see if that will help people," Street said.

While the designer brand is closing its doors, Street gives some advice for worried brides.

"I can't imagine," Street said. "I can only try to imagine because it's a big day in your life and you're going to be uptight. But, don't stress. I always tell my brides not to stress."

Street said she did try to reach out to Alfred Angelo, but was put on hold and given no information.

Aside from the designer's storefronts, Alfred Angelo partners with more than 1400 retailers nationwide.