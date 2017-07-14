× Rapper Performing During Little Rock Nightclub Shooting Extradited To Arkansas

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY (KFSM) — Underground rapper Ricky Hampton, also known as Finese2Tymes, was extradited to Arkansas on Friday (July 14). Hampton was performing at Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock on July 2 when 28 people were injured after gunfire broke out.

He was arrested in Birmingham, Alabama, on July 3 — one day after the nightclub shooting — for an unrelated charge in Forrest City, which is in St. Francis County.

Several agencies including US Marshals, FBI and ATF were involved in the arrest on July 3, which occurred outside of a nightclub in Birmingham, Alabama, said LaBarge.

Hampton is facing charges of second degree criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, aggravated assault, first degree batter, and possession of firearms by certain persons, according to his booking report.

Hampton was released from the Jefferson County, Alabama, jail around 2:30 a.m. to be extradited to St. Francis County jail in eastern Arkansas.