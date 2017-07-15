× A Busy Summer At The Botanical Garden Of The Ozarks

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is hosting a free event every Tuesday night that’s open to people of all ages.

Tyson Foods Tuesday Night will be held every Tuesday night throughout July and the month of August from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

During the events, kids will be able to catch the greedy goats and play games and activities. For adults, there will be yoga in the garden, landscaping and design tips from Ellen’s Garden and live music.

On Saturday, July 15, the Firefly Fling is expected to draw thousands to the grounds of the BGO.

Tickets can be purchased online until noon, Saturday, July 15. Prices will go up a few dollars when purchased at the door.