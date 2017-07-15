Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Smoked Summer Pasta Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week’s Hey Good Cookin’ we have a summertime pasta salad with a nice smoky finish! Heather Artripe with Ozark Natural Foods has full details for this week’s recipe…

Smoked Summer Pasta Salad

Ingredients

1 lb. box pasta of choice

½ red onion, diced and soaked in ice water

2 ribs of celery, diced

½ bell pepper, chopped

1 C cherry tomatoes cut in half

1 C pepperoncini, sliced

1 C sliced salami

¼ lb. Smoked cheddar, grated

½ C parsley, chopped

1 ¼ C Mayo

½ C Buttermilk

¼ C juice from pepperoncini jar

1 T apple cider vinegar

2 t pepper

2 t Applewood Smoked Salt

1 t sugar

Directions

Soak onion in ice water for 5 minutes, drain.

Cook pasta according to instructions. Drain and rinse with cold water.

In a large bowl, add the pasta, red onion, celery, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, salami, Smoked cheddar, and parsley. Gently toss to combine.

In a small bowl, add mayo, buttermilk, pepperoncini juice, apple cider vinegar, pepper, salt, and sugar. Stir to combine, adjust if needed.

Add dressing to pasta mixture and combine. Adjust if needed.

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods