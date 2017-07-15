× Protesters March For Climate Change

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — On Saturday (July 15) environmental activists marched from the Washington County Courthouse to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville and chanted, “Wake up and hear the warning. Let’s stop this global warming.” It was an effort to raise awareness about climate change.

Shrinking your carbon footprint is something protest organizer Matthew Mire believes everyone should be concerned about.

“What it [carbon footprint] does is change weather patterns,” said Mire. “So, if were gonna’ get some rain then were gonna’ get a lot of rain; if were gonna’ get some heat were gonna’ get a lot of heat … some cold a lot of cold.”

Other environmentalists, like Mire, are concerned that rising emission levels contributes to the severe weather change and is also causing the ice in the arctic to melt. Mire believes coastal cities are already being affected.

“Right now the sea level is rising in Miami and they’re having to spend millions of tax payer dollars on raising the streets,” said Mire.

While some are focused on rising sea levels, others are worried that the unpredictable weather patterns could ultimately put a strain on farmers planning their planting and harvest seasons.

“That’s gonna’ affect the prices of commodities, affect our supply chain and end up affecting consumer costs,” said environmentalist Matthew McNamara.

Following the march there was a panel discussion to inform those interested on how they can minimize their carbon footprints.

A carbon footprint is defined as the total amountof greenhouse gases produced to directly and indirectly support human activities, usually expressed in equivalent tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), according to the website timeforchange.org.