Actor Martin Landau Has Died At The Age of 89

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Martin Landau, the star on the 1960s television show “Mission Impossible,” died Sunday (July 16). He was 89.

A representative for the actor said Landau had been briefly hospitalized at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

In 1950, he had film appearances in Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest, he played regular roles in the television series Mission: Impossible and Space: 1999.

Landau was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 20, 1928.