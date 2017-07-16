At Least 7 Die In Arizona Flash Flooding

PAYSON, Ariz. (CNN) — Seven people are dead and three others missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona, police said.

Fourteen family members were near the Cold Springs Swimming Hole on Saturday (July 15) afternoon when heavy rains caused flash floods, Hornung said.

Four family members were rescued Saturday (July 15) afternoon, Sgt. David Hornung with the Gila County Sheriff’s Department.

At least two of the dead were children, said Hornung.

Cold Springs is just north of Payson in Gila County, and about 90 miles north of Phoenix.

A search and rescue mission was underway for the missing family members. The Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter, Whispering Pines Fire Department and US Forest Service participated in the effort.

Flash flood warning

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of Arizona, including the greater Phoenix area, through Monday evening. Monsoon storms are expected into the middle of the week.