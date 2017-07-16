Fort Smith: Flash Market On Hwy. 71 South Robbed

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — On Sunday (July 16) shortly after 11 a.m., a man entered the Flash Market located at 8100 Hwy. 71 South and brandished a firearm, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

They said the suspect demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was believed to be driving a white 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, with a handicap placard and was last seen driving northbound on Hwy. 71, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, 5’9″ to 6′ feet tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100 or dial 78-CRIME.