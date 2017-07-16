× Police: Teen Confessed To Multiple Break-Ins Throughout Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — On Sunday (July 16), a Fayetteville police officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation, and during the stop the officer found the person to be in possession of stolen property.

Police said Gabriel Gass, 18, confessed to several break-ins throughout Fayetteville.

Locations included The Links Apartments, The Cliffs Apartments, Hill Place Apartments, The VUE Apartments, and neighborhoods in the Wedington Drive area.

Gass also admitted to purchasing items with stolen credit/debit cards, according to police.

The teen was charged with 33 Felony counts of Breaking or Entering, one count of Felony Commercial Burglary, one count of Felony Theft of Property, and four counts of Felony Fraudulent Use of a Credit.

Gass was booked at 4:44 p.m. in the Washington County Detention Center. He’s being held with no bond.

This incident is still being investigated by police.