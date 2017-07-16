Roger Federer Beats Marin Cilic To Win Record 8th Wimbledon Men’s Final

LONDON (CNN) — Roger Federer has added another achievement to his illustrious career.

The tennis legend won his 19th Grand Slam title and his eighth at Wimbledon on Sunday, defeating Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in London.

Even at 35, Federer has remained in top form. After a five-year drought at the Grand Slams, Federer has won two this season following his conquest at the Australian Open in January. He’s now an impressive 20-2 on the season and is the first man in history to compile eight Wimbledon titles.

The record is broken. For an historic eighth time, @rogerfederer wins the #Wimbledon men's singles title… pic.twitter.com/L6Yckp7qVq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017