SkyDive For Kids To Benefit Children’s Advocacy Center Of Benton County

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County will give people the chance to skydive as part of a fundraiser.

For the eighth year, the group has given people who commit to raising $1,000 in pledges for the center, the change to go skydiving.

People, who meet certain criteria, are able to register and raise the money for SkyDive for Kids on behalf of the Children's Advocacy Center or the CAC.

The CAC has served Benton County since 2000 by providing a supportive, child-friendly environment to children who have been physically and sexually abused.

In 2016, CAC provided 950 initial services to children.

SkyDive for Kids will be held on August 5 and 6 at Skydive Skyranch in Siloam Springs.