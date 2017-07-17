Brad Stevens Speaks at Fayetteville High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- Coaches from across Arkansas descended on Fayetteville High School Monday night for an appearance from Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens. Stevens, who took Butler University to back to back National Championship games, spoke for over an hour, touching on everything from his motivational philosophies to practice drills.

The event included a talk from former Butler guard and current Long Island Nets head coach Ron Nored, who played for Stevens. "I get asked a lot, what makes Brad special? He creates authentic, genuine relationships with each player, and after that players will do almost whatever you want," said Nored of his former coach.

The event was organized by former Arkansas standout Rotnei Clarke, who spent three years as a Razorback before transferring to Butler and playing for Stevens. "I just had a thought come to my mind... and just ran it by (Stevens), I didn't think it would be possible at the time...but he said if he wasn't going to be busy he'd come down, and it's an honor to have him here."

Clarke said that he was excited to give local coaches a chance to learn from someone he holds in high esteem. "He's awesome off the court, extremely humble...I've never played for a guy who puts you in situations to succeed like he does, and it's every game, every timeout, he gives you confidence...he's all around, he's unbelievable...I know I'd love to do it if I were a coach."