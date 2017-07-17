× Cornelius Among Those On Hornung Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Jared Cornelius has shown his worth at several positions in his three seasons with the Razorbacks and he was recognized for that on Monday.

The senior receiver was among the players named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, which is given to the nation’s most versatile player.

Cornelius had a career high 32 catches for 515 yards and four touchdowns as a junior in 2016 and also added a rushing touchdown. The senior from Shreveport, La. had three 100-yard receiving games last season, all came consecutively in weeks 4, 5 & 6, and is just the third player in school history to accomplish that feat (Anthony Lucas in 1996 & Mike Reppond in 1971).

In three seasons, Cornelius has played in 33 games at Arkansas while hauling in 74 passes for 1,120 yards and nine touchdowns while adding three scores on the ground with 188 yards rushing.