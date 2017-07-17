Flavors: Neal’s Cafe Summer Edition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For this week’s Flavors, we were at Neal’s Café in Springdale, they have been serving up great food for 72 years.

This Springdale staple serves a large crowd, but not just to Northwest Arkansas.

Don Neal is a 3rd generation family member who stands behind his family’s food.

“We have people come in from St. Louis, Kansas City, Dallas, Oklahoma City, we serve the best of better foods and I believe in that with all of my heart,” said Don. “We have the best food anywhere.”

Neal’s daily specials will have you wanting to eat there every day of the week.

“Sunday’s we serve chicken and dressing, we are closed on Mondays, Tuesday was have chicken and dumplings, Wednesday we have a meatloaf, a wonderful meatloaf, it’s my favorite,” said Don. "Thursdays we have turkey and dressing, Friday a chicken pot pie, and Saturday we do a smothered steak.”

Aside from their daily special they have a core menu that is too good not to try.

Not to mention the chicken fried steak comes from a local butcher and is hand breaded daily.

They also feature their famous fried chicken.

"We fry out chicken in iron skillets and I don't know anyone who does that around here," said Don.

For this week's Flavors, I'm Megan Graddy.

Segment Sponsored By: Neal's Cafe