Fort Smith Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a local convenience store was held up Sunday afternoon (July 16).

According to police, the robbery happened at the Flash Market located at 8100 Highway 71 at approximately 1:40 p.m. when an unknown white man entered the store with a firearm.

The suspect demanded money and left the business with an undisclosed amount of money. Police said the suspect is described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, 5’9″ to 6′ and approximately 170 pounds.

Police also said the suspect was believed to be driving a white, early 2000’s model Chevrolet Silverado with a handicap placard, last seen driving northbound on Highway 71.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100 or dial 78-CRIME.