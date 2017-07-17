× Four Arrested After Fayetteville Burglary

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Four people were arrested over the weekend after they admitted to breaking into a home Sunday on Rolling Hills Drive and stealing knives, firearms and marijuana from the residence, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Krystle Owen, 30, of Fayetteville; Sarah Isaac, 22, of Springdale; Jordan Foster, 21, of Springdale; and Emily Bailey, 20, of Springdale were arrested in connection with residential burglary, theft of property, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Police initially were called to Rolling Hills Drive about 4:04 p.m. Sunday (July 16) for reports of suspicious activity. The caller said several people were running from a nearby home, dropping objects while they ran, according to the report.

Police stopped Isaac a few moments later when she ran a stop sign. Officers searched the vehicle and found a backpack with two guns, roughly 60 grams of marijuana, an Apple Pen and three knives, according to the report.

The group told police Bailey entered the home from the rear, then opened a door to allow Owens and Foster inside. Isaac drove the group to the home, according to the report.

All four were being held Monday (July 17) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bonds set.