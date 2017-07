× Garrett’s Blog: Hottest Week Of The Year

The big story this week is the ridge of high pressure with some of the hottest temperatures of the year.

As the ridge expands across our area temperatures will climb into the 90s to near 100º.

The most likely day to hit 100º will be Thursday or Friday with the ridge flattening out by the weekend and slightly lower rain temperatures and minimal rain chances.

Hot weather will continue for the foreseeable future…

It’s summer!

Garrett