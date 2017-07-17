× Greenlaw Named to Butkus Award Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The final full week of the college football season has arrived and with it comes the arrival of watch list season.

Arkansas junior Dre Greenlaw was one of 51 players named to the Dick Butkus Award watch list, an honor given to the nation’s top linebacker.

Greenlaw missed a majority of the 2016 season due to a foot injury he suffered against Alabama in the Razorbacks’ sixth game, an injury he re-aggrivated in the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech.

Before going down to the foot surgery, Greenlaw led Arkansas with 35 tackles and had an interception against Louisiana Tech in the season opener. As a freshman, Greenlaw finished second on the team with 95 tackles and was named a freshman All-American.