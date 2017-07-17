Greenwood Man Surprises Little Girl He Gave Bone Marrow Transplant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, MAINE (KFSM)—A little girl from Portland was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2015. Her best hope of survival was through a bone marrow transplant. She found a donor hundreds of miles away in Arkansas.

Addy was just 4 when she was diagnosed with the devastating disease. After learning her family members were not a match, her team of doctors and a non-profit called Be The Match found her the perfect donor—Brad Myers of Greenwood. She got his selfless donation in October of 2015 and was out of the hospital just in time for Christmas.

“Definitely a miracle happened,” Myers said.

On July 5, Addy was asked to throw out the first pitch for the Portland Sea Dogs, a minor league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Brad said he and Addy wrote each other letters, but they never met in person.

“As soon as we found out, we said we have to be there, it'd be perfect,” Myers said.

As soon as Addy throws out the opening pitch, the crowd goes wild. Then the catcher starts walking toward her and takes off his helmet. He’s not a team member, but it’s Brad, the man who saved her life.

“Nobody expected it,” Myers said. “Then all of a sudden, the whole crowd roared.”

Brad and his entire family plan to meet with Addy and her family again in Maine this September.

“It's crazy to think that a little Arkansas boy was actually able to support and help somebody from Maine,” Myers said. “I just had the opportunity to do it and I did it, but I figure anybody would do the same thing if they had the chance.”

To learn more about joining the Be The Match registry, click here.