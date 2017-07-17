Progress Continues On Young Children’s Home At Chaffee Crossing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A safe home for abused and neglected children is close to opening in Fort Smith.

Progress continues at the Young Children's Home on Custer Boulevard at Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith.

The cottages are done, the furniture is set up, and the finishing touches are underway. Workers are finishing up some landscaping outside the homes and getting the exterior of the buildings ready for the dedication set for the end of the month.

The inside of the cottages are finished. Riverside Furniture donated and delivered bedroom and dining room furniture last week.

An administration and activity center is still in the works though. Workers are trying to raise money for the building, which will sit in the middle of the location. Organizers said they decided it was more important to finish the homes with the budget they had.

Each home will serve eight children who are in need and then two house parents.

"We're going to have complete family groups because, that is a natural way a family functions so that is what we're striving for," said Bob Moody, executive director.

The Young Children's Home is also in need of donations of any kind, including patio furniture, towels, and even school supplies.

"You've heard of the three Ts, which stands for treasure, time, and talent, so we need all those things," said Moody. "If people can make donations that's wonderful."

The nonprofit also needs mentors to work with the children and also tutors.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. and children will start moving in next month right before school starts.

The Young Children's Home is still looking for two more sets of house parents. You must have a high school diploma and experience working with kids. If you're interested, call the Maggie House at 479-965-0581.