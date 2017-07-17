Rogers Girl Battling Brain Tumor Relapses; Family Heads To Mexico For Treatment

ROGERS (KFSM) — Back in February, we told you about a little girl battling an aggressive brain tumor and took you inside her Make-A-Wish reveal party.

Addy Sooter and her family have since went to Disney World and her wish to meet Elsa from Disney’s Frozen was granted.

She was diagnosed with a tumor last November and underwent more than 30 radiation treatments over the course of six weeks.

Addy’s dad Matt said until last week her tumor had shrunk and was stable. After an MRI, doctors confirmed her tumors are growing.

“She loves to run, she loves to play, she loves dance class with the exception that she has a brain tumor and it will kill her if we don’t do something about it and we are going to fight and do everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Matt Sooter said.

Matt said the family is going to Mexico on Tuesday (July 17) where Addy will get a treatment specific to the type of tumor she has.

The treatment is expensive and the family may be there for several months while she is being treated.

If you would like to help Addy and her family, click here.