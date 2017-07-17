× Rogers Man Arrested In Road-Rage Stabbing

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man accused of stabbing another man during a road-rage confrontation later bragged on social media about eluding police, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Victor Miguel Collazo-Ramirez, 19, was arrested Friday (July 14) in connection with felony first-degree battery. Collazo-Ramirez also faces a misdemeanor charge of carrying a weapon.

The victim said he and his daughter were on their way to play soccer July 10 when they nearly had a head-on collision with Collazo-Ramirez on a narrow stretch of East Laura Street, according to the affidavit.

After both drivers exchanged words, the victim decided to return to his daughter’s home to pick up her soccer shoes when they noticed Collazo-Ramirez following them.

The men stopped near Second Street and West Post Road and started fighting while the victim’s daughter asked them to stop. The victim said he was bleeding heavily after the fight but initially didn’t think he was stabbed.

Police noted the victim suffered stab wounds to his upper back and left forearm. The gash on his forearm was two inches long and two inches deep, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said they linked Collazo-Ramirez to the stabbing through social media posts and photos, as well as an earlier, unrelated interview.

A records search also matched the victim’s description of Collazo-Ramirez’s car — a green Chevrolet Avalanche — to the same vehicle owned by Collazo-Ramirez’s father, according to the affidavit.

Collazo-Ramirez was being held Monday (July 17) at the Benton County Jail on a $20,000 bond. He has hearing set for Aug. 21 in Benton County Circuit Court.