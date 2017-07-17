× University Of Arkansas New Parking System Delayed; Current Parking Permits Extended

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas will be using parking pass stickers for another year, after pushing back the launch of a new license plate recognition system.

Current sticker permits that are set to expire on July 31 will be extended until mid-August when the new permits will be available, according to a university news release.

The new system, which would be based on license plate recognition, was originally scheduled to go into effect next week. However, the launch was delayed for further testing, meaning the current sticker permit system was extended through the 2017-2018 school year.

Current parking customers and new students will get an email notifying them when new parking permits are available.

“We urge all our customers to watch their university email accounts in mid-August for this notice,” said Gary Smith, director of Transit and Parking, in the release. “Until that time, for everyone’s convenience, the expiration date on all current annual parking permits has been extended. Everyone can continue to park as they have been, until the new permits are available.”

In the meantime, testing will continue on the new system.

“Prior to implementing such a big change, we want to be sure the system works as expected,” said Smith. “We will announce the implementation of the new system at a later date.”