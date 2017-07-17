× Walmart Issues Apology After Product With Racial Slur Appears On Walmart Site

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart has issued an apology after a third-party product containing a racial slur in the description appeared on the company’s website.

The product, a cap that listed the color as “n—– brown,” was pulled from the site on Monday (July 17) after it was highlighted in a series of tweets late Sunday.

Walmart issued the following response:

“We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace. It is a clear violation of our policy, and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.”

At first Walmart removed the word from the title of the product, but it could still be found in the item’s details, where the color is listed. On Monday morning, the word was pulled from the details portion of the listing, and the item itself was taken off the website.

Several people tweeted about the product, and Walmart responded by saying the incident was appalling.

We agree this is appalling. pic.twitter.com/piW3uqFnJB — Walmart (@Walmart) July 17, 2017

The cap was described as manufactured by Jagazi Naturals in the U.K. However, the owner of the company said the product was a counterfeit version that was sold by an unauthorized seller.

“We’re very sorry for all the distress this has caused. We are feeling the pain here as well,” said Chizo Onuh of Jagazi Naturals. “It just doesn’t make any sense. No one will buy the product when you put that offensive name on it.”