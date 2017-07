× Back To School Dates

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — As summer is winding down, it’s time to get ready to head back to school.

Check your school to see when you or your kid will be heading back to class.

Bentonville Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 14

Farmington Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 16

Fayetteville Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 14

Fort Smith Public Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 15

Poteau School District: Thursday, Aug. 10

Rogers Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 16

Roland Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 10

Sallisaw Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 10

Spiro Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 10

Van Buren Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 16