Bentonville School Board Approves $2 Million For Bentonville West Stadium

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville West High School is one step closer to getting its full stadium.

The Bentonville School Board agreed to allocated $2 million for a stadium at Bentonville’s newest high school during a meeting on Monday night (July 17).

The school already has a brand new field and indoor facility. The money will go toward building home bleachers, concession stands, restrooms and the stadium.

“We know completing the facilities at Bentonville West High School will accomplish student and community goals, on and off the field, but we still have much work ahead of us,” said Leslee Wright, communication director for Bentonville Public Schools. “This allocation will help but the monies taxpayers voted to give us in May are going to pay for four new schools. We made that commitment during the election and we intend to honor it.”