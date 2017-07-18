× Boil Order In Effect For Some Cedarville Residents Following Water Main Break

CEDARVILLE (KFSM) — A boil order was issued for certain parts of Cedarville on Tuesday (July 18).

A water main broke in the city around 4 a.m. and since then crews have been working to fix the issue.

The boil order was put in place for residents on Shiloh Road and nearby side roads. The boil order is in effect for about 100 people.

The boil order will be in effect until a clean water sample comes back from the Arkansas Heath Department, which has been contacted about the issue.