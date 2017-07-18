× Fayetteville Man Pleads Not Guilty to Kidnapping, Rape Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man has pleaded not guilty to allegations he kidnapped his girlfriend and then beat and raped her while holding her at his home, according to Washington County Circuit Court documents.

Reed Adam Cook, 40, is charged with rape, second-degree battery, kidnapping and first-degree terroristic threatening, all felonies. His trial is set for Aug. 4 in Judge Mark Lindsay’s courtroom.

Cook used a phone to track his girlfriend’s location on Dickson Street, where he abducted her from a bar on May 20, according to the arrest report. Cook then took his girlfriend to his home on Elm Street and once inside, began beating her with his fists. He threatened to kill her and later raped her, the report said.

Cook’s girlfriend managed to get her phone back and used Snapchat to alert her friends. They arrived at Cook’s home and distracted Cook long enough to allow her to escape. She estimated she was in Cook’s home nearly 16 hours, the report said.

About 8 p.m. on May 21, Cook’s girlfriend called Fayetteville police from a convenience store on Leverett Avenue. An officer who responded noted her injuries were “far worse than any I had previously seen,” according to the report.

Police said Cook’s girlfriend’s mouth was swollen, making it difficult to talk. She had bruising on her neck indicative of choking as well as deep bruising on her torso. Her eyes had dark blue bruising and also were swollen, the report said.

Cook was being held Tuesday (July 18) at the Washington County Detention Center on a partial bond of $50,000.