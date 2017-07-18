× Fayetteville Police Seeking Information Regarding Alleged Battery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance regarding information in an alleged battery.

The department received a call on July 14 of an intoxicated man in the parking lot located behind 339 N. West Avenue.

Officers found Brandon Blake, 25, of Oklahoma City with significant head injuries. Blake was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for multiple facial fractures and a brain injury.

If you have any information, contact detective Stacy Dicus at (479) 587-3520.