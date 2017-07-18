Fire Department Stresses Safety In The Heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- The Fayetteville Fire Department stressed what to do to stay safe in the heat and what to look out for if someone gets heat stroke.

In the past two weeks, there have been two different missing person searches in Northwest Arkansas.

One of the two people was found dead.

While there is not official cause of death for that man, the heat was a factor for those looking and those missing.

Edward Maria is a firefighter in Fayetteville. He said over the past week alone, they have received multiple calls from people experiencing heat stroke.

Maria explained some of the symptoms a person shows if they may be out in the heat for too long.

“You kind of get confused a little bit, you get dehydrated," Maria said. "If you’re sweating a lot, as I am right now of course, you’re going to stop sweating. Your body is just going to run out of anything that is in it.”

Each person is different when it comes to how long it takes for the heat to get to someone.

One group that is easily affected is the elderly.

The CDC explained that one reason this is the case is because some may have chronic medical conditions that affect the way the body responds to heat.

Maria advised to make sure the elderly get plenty of water just like a regular athlete and to check on them multiple times a day to make sure they are staying cool.

“Especially you know, now it’s summertime its really warm out, the humidity is up we want you to stay cool," Maria said. "If you don’t want to be outside, stay inside as much as you can.”

Some other basic tips Maria gave were to drink plenty of water and if you plan on being outside for a long period of time, wear sunscreen.

He said if you have to run errands try to do them early in the day when it is cooler outside.