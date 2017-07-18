× First Person Charged In Connection To Little Rock Nightclub Shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The first person has been charged in connection to the Power Ultra Lounge shooting in Little Rock on July 1, CBS affiliate THV11 reports. At least 28 people were injured in the shooting.

Kentrell D. Gwynn was charged on Tuesday (July 18). Gwynn is the bodyguard for Rickey Hampton, who is also known as rapper Finese 2Tymes.

U.S. Attorney Patrick Harris released the following statement about the charges:

“With gun violence continuing to rise in our communities, the United States Attorney’s office is firmly committed to removing these criminals from the streets as quickly as possible,” Patrick C. Harris, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, said. “The shooting at Power Ultra Lounge was a horrific event that no community should have to experience. As the investigation into the events of that night continues, the people associated with the shooting, including Kentrell Gwynn, will be brought to justice.”

Gwynn will appear in federal court in the Eastern District of Arkansas on Tuesday. He will also appear in federal court for charges stemming from a separate incident in Forrest City.