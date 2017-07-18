× Fort Smith Police: Sunshine Big D Convenience Store Robbed

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a convenience store on Tuesday (July 18).

Around 3 p.m. a clerk reported that a black male walked into the Sunshine Big D Convenience store at 2001 Midland Boulevard, brought items to the register and then threatened her with a knife, said Sgt. Wes Milam. The man demanded she open the register, and then he ordered her to lock herself in the bathroom.

The man then left the store and took off. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery should contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100 or 78-CRIME.