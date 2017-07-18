Local Organization Hosts Small Business & Development Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- If you've wanted a chance to learn how to start a business or take your small company to the next level, you can find out during the annual Small Business and Development Fair on Tuesday (July 18).

The fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Fort Smith. The goal behind the fair is encouraging people in the area to start small businesses or lend them a hand if they have one already.

This fair was created to connect entrepreneurs, owners, and small business representatives to resources that will help them grow their business.

The organization behind this is called "Go Ye" Employment Services. They saw the need to bring as many organizations as they can into one room so folks can learn from one another for a chance to grow local businesses in the region.

During the fair, more than 20 organizations will be on site.

"To really get value out of this you will have to take your own initiative and follow up outside of this event," said Miles Crawford, CEO of "Go Ye" Employment Services. "The purpose of this event is to facilitate and help create relationships and we will help encourage everyone to follow up and build those relationships even greater after the event."

According to Crawford, "We're hoping this region will get connected to some organizations that will allow this region to really capitalize the potential that it has."

Organizers suggested that anyone who is interested in attending the event should bring a notepad and business cards to help network.

General admission is $5. There is also a lunch option, which is $15. Tickets can be purchased at the door.