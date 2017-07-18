× MISSING: Deputies Search For 71-Year-Old West Fork Man With Medical Issues

WEST FORK (KFSM) — Washington County deputies are asking for help finding a missing 71-year-old man who has medical issues.

Larry Grass, of West Fork, was last seen around midnight on Monday (July 17) in the Nichels Road area.

Grass is described as 5’5″ tall, 180 pounds and he has medical issues, according to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office post. Grass requires oxygen, but deputies are unsure if he has his tank with him. He should have a cane with him, and he is believed to be on foot.

The man may be confused.

Washington County search and rescue teams are looking for the man. If you spot him, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.