Newly Released Assessment Details Damage Following April Flooding In Benton County

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- A new assessment from Benton County showed flooding last spring resulted in nearly $2 million in damages to roads and bridges in the county.

In all, 334 sites received some sort of damage during those floods. A site is any damage area to a road or bridge in Benton County.

All roads were reopened about a month after the floods in late April, but two bridges remain closed until repairs.

There are also several projects in the works, including repairs to several roads with preliminary damages estimated at $1,844,558.50.

According to the Benton County Road Department, most of the projects will be put out for bid due to the amount of work to be completed.

Channing Barker, communications director of Benton County, said the county will seeking financial assistance from federal agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"That's what's really important, that we get these roads back to the highest standard, and also that we use the taxpayers dollars wisely," Barker said. "We are reaching out to multiple grants, whether it be 100 percent they're paid for or 50-50, we're trying to get the best match possible."

A kick-off meeting, where county officials will meet with FEMA, will be held Friday, July 21.